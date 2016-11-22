Aamir Khan attends international wrestler Geeta Phogat’s wedding, dubs ‘Dangal’ his wedding gift

Bhiwani (Haryana), Nov 20: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attended the wedding ceremony of international wrestler Geeta Phogat in her ancestral village near Haryana, Sunday.

He said his upcoming film Dangal, based on Geeta and her family’s life, was his wedding gift to her.

“Dangal is my wedding gift to Geeta,” Aamir said, adding that he would have gifted her the bridal gown but for “traditional reasons”.

“It is traditionally given by the maternal uncle,” he said.

Sporting a red colour Haryanvi turban and a half jacket, Aamir, who plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the father of medal-winning athletes Geeta and her sister Babita, in his next film “Dangal”, arrived in the Balali village to wish Geeta and her family.

Geeta is marrying fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Geeta herself served a social cause with her pheras.

She took an extra eighth ‘phera’, which she dedicated to the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative, intended to curb the incidence of female foeticide in the country, which has led to a skewed sex ratio in many parts of northern India.

Haryana is one of the worst-affected.

1988 born, Geeta of Balali village, Haryana, is a freestyle wrestler who won India’s first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, in 2010.

She is also the first-ever Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Olympics. Her sister Babita Kumari and her cousin Vinesh Phogat are also Commonwealth Games gold medalists.

A recently-released song of Dangal showcases the prolonged training sessions undergone by Geeta and her sister on the behest of their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

The former wrestler is also sisters’ coach in real life. He is shown to be extremely strict with them in their training in the movie.

Dangal, produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & Siddharth Roy Kapur under Disney and Aamir Khan Productions, is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is slated to release on December 23.