Pakistani and Indian students conferred Victoria’s International Education Awards

Melbourne, November 21: The International Education Awards celebrated Victoria’s best – Balaji Trichy Narayanaswamy from India and Kashif Bouns from Pakistan being adjudged International Students of the Year – Regional and International Alumnus of the Year, respectively.

Sixteen winners were presented with the coveted awards during the event at Government House tonight, recognising the achievements of Victoria’s 175,000 international students and the leading education providers that support them.

Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Philip Dalidakis, and also responsible for Victoria’s international education sector; opened the awards ceremony and reiterated the importance of the sector to Victoria’s overall trade revenues.

“A thriving international education sector changes people’s lives for the better, while also generating jobs and economic growth for Victoria”.

Congratulating the award winners, he said: “I look forward to seeing you continue to go from strength to strength as ambassadors for Victoria – the country’s Education State.”

This year’s student winners are awarded up to $10,000 to go towards their studies at one of Victoria’s educational institutions.

Student winners also go on to become ambassadors for the Victorian Government’s Study Melbourne initiative, which promotes the state’s leading education capabilities to the world.

Balaji Trichy Narayanswamy, who is studying for a Doctor of Philosophy at Deakin University, Geelong also has a Masters in Engineering in Industrial

Metallurgy.

He was awarded a postgraduate Research Scholarship at Deakin University and has been nominated for two of the University’s Institute for Frontier Metals (IFM) annual awards.

He also mentors students at Deakin and is an International Orientation Coordinator supporting new international students.

Balaji engages in community roles including the ‘Good Start Breakfast Club’ for the Australian Red Cross, and as a learning support volunteer with EdConnect Asutralia.

Kashif Bouns adjudged as the International Alumnus of the Year, is currently engaged with Western Bulldogs Community Foundation through Victoria University Whitten Oval.

He is a “proud Pakistani Muslim” who has been living in Australia for the past 7 years.

He has as Multicultural Programs Coordinator at the Australian Football League (AFL) Victoria, coordinating and overseeing the multicultural programs for AFL.

He is well known as founder of Pakistan Shaheens, the first official footy team of Pakistan playing in AFL International Cup in 2014.

He is a Master of Business Administration from Victoria University and Bachelor of Business (Accounting) from Swinburne University of Technology.

He has received the “Inspiring Youth” Community Award – 2012 initiated by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence – 2011 for Service Delivery to Multicultural Victoria.

He is an avid fan of the Pakistani cricket team.

Both Kashif and Balaji won in categories – International Student of the Year (Regional) and International Alumnus of the Year, which were introduced this year.

Mr Dalidakis said that the outstanding students and institutions make up Victoria’s thriving international education sector.

As Victoria’s largest service based export, the sector reached a record high contributing of $5.8 billion to the state’s economy in 2015 and now supports more than 30,000 jobs across the state.

@ RD