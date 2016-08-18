Diksha Khanna bakes Marshmallows on her way to Win AusMumpreneur 2016

Melbourne, August 18: Hoppers Crossing resident Diksha Khanna, who founded Amazeology Australia – that creates personalised marshmallows, macaroons and fortune cookies with customised designs; has been named 2016 St George Banking Group AusMumpreneur Retail Award winner.

The award night held at Crown Melbourne, the mother of two, Diksha was presented with the award by Stuart Zalunardo, who heads St George’s SME arm.

Diksha won accolades for “being the first business in Australia with the ground breaking technology and concept”, which allows customer to completely customize ‘taste and look’ of their macarons, marshmallows and fortune cookies.

The company prints personal messages and photographs on baked goodies ‘downloaded directly on to company’s website from customers’ social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram.

St George issued a statement that the unique Amazeology Australia website had taken the concept of customisation to a whole new level in today’s tech-savvy world.

St. George Bank is keen to support Australian entrepreneurs like Diksha and her fellow AusMumpreneur Award winners, Mr Zalunardo said.

“We are delighted that Diksha has won this award, she has an outstanding business and is an inspirational role model and ambassador for mums in business everywhere. We wish her and all our amazing Ausmumpreneur Award winners every success in the coming year,” co-founder of AusMumpreneur Peace Mitchell said.

Diksha Khanna said she was thrilled to win in her category in the 2016 St George Banking Group AusMumpreneur Awards.

“An entrepreneurs journey often reveals challenges associated with starting a new venture and on the road to taking my concept to the market, I faced a series of hurdles both personally and with the technical aspects of setting up the business.

“The concept took a year to eventuate into a business and within that year I went through a period of depression caused by the realisation of the enormity of the project and the overwhelming fear of failure.

“The notion of letting my children watch me give up was enough to jerk me back into action”, she said upon receiving the award.

Earlier this year, Diksha was also named the Emerging Female Entrepreneur of the year in Wyndham City Council’s inaugural Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

Launched only a couple months back, Amazeology Australia is now a successful business, and Diksha has taken it a step further.

She has now created an arm for community service to help vulnerable children and their families through her business.

In the seventh year, the AusMumpreneur Awards is heralded as a platform to recognise mothers in search of flexibility, financial freedom and family time – all at the same time.