2016 Indian Independence Day – Rishi Kapoor unfurls the Indian flag at iconic Fed Square

Melbourne, August 15: Flag hoisting ceremony was held at Indian consulate office in Melbourne apart from the Indian High Commission in Canberra.

Extending his warm greetings, Indian High Commissioner Navdeep Singh Suri said that India was on a economic growth path and that the recent passage of Goods and Services Tax bill will further consolidate the nation’s position in global economy.

“Our 70th Independence Day comes at a very important of time in our history. Over last two years, India has come to be recognised as the world’sfastest growing economy,” Mr Suri said.

He added that Indian government was proactively working on several projects including ‘Festival of India’ initiative project that would help in further strengthening the relations with Australia.

On Saturday, a special event was held at the iconic Federation Square where Bollywood superstar and veteran Rishi Kapoor hoisted the tricolour with Mr Suri and other celebrities.

Rishi Kapoor expressed his joy in a tweet, “Happy Independence Day”Hoisted the flag with the Indian High Commissioner Navdeep Suri at Fed.Sq.Mel”.

“Happy Independence Day”Hoisted the flag with the Indian High Commissioner Navdeep Suri at Fed.Sq.Mel.Aus.#IFFM2016 pic.twitter.com/jz6EXd4Bx5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 15, 2016

This Independence Day event was part of the 2016 IFFM program celebrating Indian cinema in Australia.

Australian politicians also attended celebrations around the country.

Hon Bill Shorten, MP, Leader of Opposition and member for Maribyrnong also extended his “best wishes to everyone celebrating India’s milestone 70th Independence Day.

“When the tricolour is raised above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort today, it will symbolise nearly seven decades of prosperity in India”, Mr Shorten said.

He issued a statement together with Senator Penny Wong, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs and Hon Tony Burke, MP, Shadow Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Australia.

“India has grown into a global economic powerhouse and has successfully lifted tens of millions of people out of poverty.

“More than 450,000 people in Australia’s Indian community will celebrate and share their story and national identity.

“The contribution of the Australian Indian community is significant and serves to strengthen the bond between our two nations.

“Like Australia, India is also one of the world’s great multicultural nations”, the statement said.

New South Wales Premier Mike Baird said that, “there are over 138,000 people of Indian heritage living in the state who make valuable contributions to our peaceful and harmonious society”.

“The friendship between NSW and India continues to flourish and Indian migrants, students and visitors are welcome to the state in increasing numbers,” Mr Baird said.

Shalini Singh with agencies